Morgan Stanley Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $95.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. PVH has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in PVH by 608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $6,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.