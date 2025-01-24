Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 15,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,057,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,629,000 after buying an additional 1,360,461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 113,776.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after buying an additional 614,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,371.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 623,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,982,000 after acquiring an additional 581,565 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.