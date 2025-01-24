Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 420 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 840.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $92.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

