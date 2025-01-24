MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.92 and last traded at $174.53, with a volume of 6499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

