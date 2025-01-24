Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $481.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.02. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 135.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

