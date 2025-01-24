Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $481.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.02. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.80.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
