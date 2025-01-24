Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

