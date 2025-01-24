Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.