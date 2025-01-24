Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

