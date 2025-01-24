Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 35,670 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

