Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,203,000 after purchasing an additional 168,818 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,120,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,072,000 after purchasing an additional 520,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,523,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,401,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,240,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,446,000 after buying an additional 280,455 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,539,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.29. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.72.

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

