National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NYSE NBHC opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group lowered shares of National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $959,290.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,290.10. This trade represents a 11.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $44,948.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at $488,823.05. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,505 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

