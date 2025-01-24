National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Zacks reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

National Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

NKSH traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.61.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

