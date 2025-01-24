National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.23% of National Fuel Gas worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 254.32%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

