Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.62), with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.42.

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

