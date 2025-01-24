NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CFO Acquires $16,965.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $16,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. This represents a 27.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NB Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:NBBK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 532,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.92 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.
