NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Holdings Cut by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.