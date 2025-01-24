Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 1,526,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 952,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 21.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$262.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

