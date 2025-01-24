Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 2,155,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,002,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 70.04 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$264.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

