Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 17.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.99. 1,526,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 952,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
