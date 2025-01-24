Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 17.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was up 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 1,526,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 952,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$262.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.