Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.68. 380,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 701,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$277.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

