Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 22.4% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 2,690,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 629,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.