Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 22.4% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 2,690,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 629,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$215.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 70.04 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

