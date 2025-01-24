Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $984.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $537.07 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $889.11 and its 200-day moving average is $763.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.29.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $123,309,210. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

