Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

