Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 0.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $88.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $722,037. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

