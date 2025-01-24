New Century Financial Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
