New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

