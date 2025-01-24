New Century Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,093.34.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,132.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.10, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,072.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $938.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

