New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

