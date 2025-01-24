New Century Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.