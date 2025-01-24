NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Announces Departure of Chief Commercial Officer and Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

NewHold Investment Corp. II, recently rebranded as Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. following a business combination, made significant changes to its executive leadership team. In a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2025, the company announced the departure of Jay Muelhoefer from his position as Chief Commercial Officer. This change is effective February 7, 2025, and is part of the company’s strategic decision to transition its leadership.

According to the filing, Mr. Muelhoefer will be entitled to receive severance payments and benefits in line with the Company’s Severance and Change in Control Plan. However, this is contingent upon his compliance with the requirement to execute and release any claims against the company and related entities.

Simultaneously, NewHold Investment Corp. II unveiled the appointment of Robert Marshall as the new Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Marshall, who will assume his role on February 3, 2025, brings extensive experience to the position, having previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Mobile Communications America.

In an effort to enhance revenue growth and drive organizational strategies, Mr. Marshall will be responsible for overseeing the global sales and service operations at Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. His background includes over 20 years at Motorola Solutions, holding various executive sales leadership roles, making him well-equipped to steer the company towards its growth objectives.

Following these changes, the company issued a press release on January 24, 2025, elucidating Mr. Muelhoefer’s departure and the welcoming of Robert Marshall as the new Chief Revenue Officer. The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, emphasizes the company’s commitment to driving revenue growth and accelerating its strategic initiatives.

Moreover, the press release underscores Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s dedication to providing advanced AI-based solutions in security technology. The company aims to innovate and offer sophisticated security solutions across various sectors, such as education, healthcare, sports, tourism, and industrial settings.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., which operates on the Nasdaq Stock Market with trading symbols EVLV and EVLVW, continues to evolve its leadership structure to align with its growth trajectory and strategic direction.

Investors, industry professionals, and stakeholders are encouraged to follow future updates from Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. as the company undergoes these executive transitions and continues its pursuit of growth and innovation in the security technology sector.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NewHold Investment Corp. II’s 8K filing here.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

