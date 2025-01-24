NewHydrogen, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Discusses Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Opportunities with UC Berkeley ExpertOn January 21, 2025, NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWH) released a press statement regarding a recent podcast where the company’s Chi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BioSolar’s 8K filing here.
About BioSolar
BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
