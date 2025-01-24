NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Zacks reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.