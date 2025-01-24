Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 123,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 90,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$682,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

