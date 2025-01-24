Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,962 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

