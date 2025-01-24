Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Revvity worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $123.02 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Revvity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

