Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOK. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,339,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $45,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

