Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOK. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.
Get Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $45,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.