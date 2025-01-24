Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $45,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

