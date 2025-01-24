North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOA. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.63.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$781.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$22.68 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$286.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.95 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$80,272.00. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

