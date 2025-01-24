Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO David Hugo Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,876.86. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $298,350.00.
Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
