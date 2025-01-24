NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NWE opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.