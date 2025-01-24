Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Lowered by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 163,777 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $28.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

