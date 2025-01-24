Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 76,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,540,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NVO opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

