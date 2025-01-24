OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Zacks reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,662.51. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
