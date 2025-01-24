Ocugen’s (OCGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCGN. Maxim Group started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Ocugen Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocugen stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 36.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

