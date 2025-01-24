OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.9% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

