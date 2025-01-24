Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,958,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 16,542,627 shares.The stock last traded at $40.71 and had previously closed at $38.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. Wedbush began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Oklo Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Oklo

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

