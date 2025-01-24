Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $3.95 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX opened at $219.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

