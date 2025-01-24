ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $184.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.67 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

