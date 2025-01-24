ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 219,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

